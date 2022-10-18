Aurora, Colorado Author Publishes Horror Novel
October 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsForbidden, a new book by Dr. Bloodwulf, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the dark underworld of Revulsion, good has been cast out, and evil reigns. Women to not exist. That is until Jasmine. Destined to inherit all the evil that comes from Hades, Jasmine is trained in the art of evil. A Mission to spread evil on the planet, Earth, takes a new direction as Jasmine is exposed to a deep history of the planet.
Will this new outlook on life in different worlds disrupt the balance between good and evil? Only Jasmine knows, and only Jasmine has the power to change everything.
About the Author
Dr. Bloodwulf has studied Kenpo Karate and is currently a blue belt. She is a horror make-up artist. She wants to dedicate this book to her mother, Stacy Thomas, whose continuous love and support helped be the light on her path. She thanks PA Tramyra, Katrina, kanga-blue. She lives in Aurora, Colorado.
Forbidden is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2057-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/forbidden-by-dr-bloodwulf/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/forbidden-2022/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us