Luxora, AR Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
October 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Soft Pillow, a new book by Verna Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Verna Brown presents her book as a way to help others understand truth. Brown's words bring comfort, restore, and for many, brings hope. In order to realize the way we are designed to live, Brown shows how one must prepare and learn how to use our tongue and words effectively.
About the Author
Verna Brown would like to help others when she gets the opportunity. The things that Brown has been through, she believes her advice and guidance will help soften the lives of others.
A Soft Pillow is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1259-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-soft-pillow/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-soft-pillow/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us