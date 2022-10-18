Berwick, LA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Loved You Then, and I Will Love You When, a new book by Julie Metrejean, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Julie Metrejean is a loving Mother and Grandmother that dreamed of one day writing something for her children that would convey her love for them always. As her children have grown, and now become mothers themselves, she decided to publish her book titled, I Loved You Then, and I Will Love You When.
Something she always told her children, and has reminded them often, is that a mother's love is a bond that cannot be broken, and it is ok to make mistakes. Together they can conquer anything.
A reminder to her children, "I was not put on this earth to judge you, I was put on this earth to love you."
About the Author
Julie Metrejean was raised in Morgan City, Louisiana. The foundation set forth by her parents and grandparents, instilled in her the type of parent she wanted to become.
I Loved You Then, and I Will Love You When is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (Hardcover $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-922-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-loved-you-then-and-ill-love-you-when/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/i-loved-you-then-and-ill-love-you-when-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
