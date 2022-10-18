Garland, TX Author Publishes Story about a Boy Dealing with Problems
As you go on this journey with Angel. You will feel like he is in the center of a storm. With nothing but problems swirling around him. You will learn. You have to step out of the storm. Reassess the situation and come up with a solution to each problem.
Tiny Texas Tornado is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0987-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tiny-texas-tornado/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tiny-texas-tornado/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
