Bradenton, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
October 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Watchman in a Warehouse for Children, a new book by Danny Stewart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lester Newman is a ministerial graduate student whose life is complicated by financial struggles as he tries to support his wife and two daughters while also obtaining his degree. To make ends meet, Lester takes a job as night shift "houseparent" at a state-owned children's home. The position is that of a watchman who roams the campus reporting what he observes about campus life during hours when campus authorities are not present. As he witnesses harsh realities experienced by the children and staff, he embarks on a personal journey in which his faith and beliefs about good and evil are questioned. In this world where damaged and abandoned children are shelved in warehouses, how can one find strength to make a difference?
About the Author
Danny Stewart is a retired minister and native of Texas. He received his PhD from Baylor University in 1978, and has served as pastor in congregations in Texas, then as a judicatory pastor in Texas and Missouri. He and his wife Nina currently reside in Bradenton, Florida.
The Watchman in a Warehouse for Children is a 350-page hardbound with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7070-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-watchman-in-a-warehouse-for-children/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-watchman-in-a-warehouse-for-children/
