Seaview, WA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
October 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKing Tide, a new book by Cathy Cruikshank, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When the body of local fisherman Gabe Tofte washes up on the shore of a small town on the Pacific Coast, everyone in the community is shocked. Gabe was a mild-mannered, easy-going family man. Could he have really drowned himself? Or worse yet, could he really have been murdered? Finding a check for $16,000 on the deceased's body leads local law enforcement on a case with seemingly no answer. As the days go by and the leads run dry, the Sheriff, desperate to solve the case, begins to give consideration to the locals' murmurs of Gabe's secret life: that Gabe Tofte was a successful treasure hunter.
About the Author
Cathy Cruikshank lives next to Cape Disappointment at the mouth of the Columbia River. As a retired lawyer, she is grateful to be able to explore the Columbia-Pacific region every day and from it gain inspiration for her writing.
King Tide is a 336-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4376-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/king-tide/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/king-tide/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
