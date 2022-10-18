Fisher, IN Author Publishes Novel of Magic Realism
The Eyes of Horace Hollow, a new book by Nancy Hartmann, has been released by RoseDog Books.
No one would imagine that a mangy, one-eyed cat could completely change the life of Jasper Yates. A master craftsman of leaded stained-glass windows, Jasper lives in the small village of Horace Hollow in the mid-19th century. Tired of ridicule due to several birth defects and a stutter, he chooses a life of isolation until he adopts the cat. Jasper names the cat Noir due to his coal black fur and mysterious golden eye.
When Horace Hollow places an exorbitant tax on stained-glass windows, it is Noir who leads Jasper to a stranger living deep in the nearby forest. This stranger offers a possible solution, but is the proposition a curse or blessing? Jasper must discover the truth before time runs out.
About the Author
Nancy Hartmann lives in the Midwest where she enjoys the tapestry of all four seasons. She has a husband, two grown children, and a dog named Riley. The Eyes of Horace Hollow is Nancy's first novel.
The Eyes of Horace Hollow is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-564-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-eyes-of-horace-hollow/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-eyes-of-horace-hollow/
