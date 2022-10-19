Centreville, AL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCurse of a Lady Vampire: 2nd Edition, a new book by Jo Ann Atcheson Gray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fearing an immortal life without her best friend, Sophia, Annania, the first lady vampire, converts Sophia to a vampire, unknowingly transferring to her a deadly curse. For you see, age old tradition dictates that women cannot be converted to vampires-and yet, here they are.
As punishment, seemingly for their very existence, Sophia must conceive a baby girl with a mortal male before it's too late. If she fails, the entire vampire race will be wiped from existence! Now, it's a race against time to fulfill the parameters of the curse. But perhaps there are greater powers at play, and secrets to unravel.
About the Author
From a very young age, Jo Ann Atcheson Gray has been intrigued by the notion of realistic vampires. So intrigued, in fact, she used to pretend to be one! An imaginative spirit, in Curse of a Lady Vampire, she explored a gritty, realistic world filled with vampires, fueled by her lifelong love of the lore.
Regardless your passion, Atcheson Gray encourages everyone to live their passion, have fun, and embrace who they are. Who says your fantasies can't collide with you reality?
Curse of a Lady Vampire: 2nd Edition is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3182-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/curse-of-a-lady-vampire-2nd-edition/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/curse-of-a-lady-vampire-2nd-edition/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
