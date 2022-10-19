Rockingham, VA Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
October 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod's Welcome, a new book by Cynthia Byers Walter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While remaining true to the original Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius, God's Welcome presents the exercises in a more dialogical format that respects the range of experience of twenty-first century seekers. Conceived as a response to the issues women typically face when making the Exercises, this book appeals to anyone interested in a deeper, co-creative, and cooperative relationship with God through Jesus Christ.
Using the Ignatian pattern of a daily discipline of prayer, God's Welcome takes the seeker through a journey of about nine months, in which spiritual growth is informed not only by Holy Scripture, but by the scripture of daily life and experience.
About the Author
The Rev. Cynthia Byers Walter, DMin. is an Episcopal priest who has served parishes in Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Now residing in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, she concentrates on teaching, spiritual direction, and leading retreats.
God's Welcome is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4140-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gods-welcome/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gods-welcome-a-co-creative-vision-of-the-spiritual-exercises-of-st-ignatius-for-women/
