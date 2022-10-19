Newark, NJ Author Publishes Motivational Book
October 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFood for Thought: Chew Before You Swallow, a new book by A J Hall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Did you know you were created to be the master of your destiny? Food for Thought is motivational with the intention of inspiring readers to take purposeful action in order to improve their lives.
In Food for Thought, the process of accomplishing this is presented in relatable terms bringing readers to the realization that they are the ones responsible for the quality of life they experience on a daily basis. They are empowered and highly equipped within their very souls to create their own reality. No one can deny we are experiencing physical, emotional, and financial turmoil to a greater degree than usual. Realizing the strength and power within is what will bring peace of mind in the midst of any storm. You need not be a victim of circumstances. You were created to be the master of your destiny. You can immediately implement the information expressed in this book to begin conditioning your mind to believe in the power that resides inside you.
About the Author
A J Hall was born in Grenada where she resided until the age of eight when her family relocated to Trinidad. At the age of fourteen, Glencoe, Illinois became her hometown. Hall graduated from New Trier East High School in Winnetka and after several years of college, she eventually graduated from Bible school in 1993. Currently and for the past twenty years, she is a paraprofessional in the Jersey City Public School system where she teaches four and five-year-old Pre-K students. Hall has three adult children who are the love of her life.
Food for Thought: Chew Before You Swallow is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7216-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/food-for-thought-chew-before-you-swallow/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/food-for-thought-chew-before-you-swallow/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
