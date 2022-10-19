Bakersfield, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Biography
October 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Can I Do About it: Why Not Try Jesus?, a new book by Nathan Curtis, MS MFT, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sharing his trials and encounters in life, Nathan Curtis proves that no matter what age you are, if you have faith, belief, and endurance, you can overcome anything in life. Life can be a big challenge, but as long as one has faith in God and makes the choice to believe in God, he will always be with you.
About the Author
Prior to embarking upon his professional career path Mr. Nathan Curtis graduated from several police academy's through the United States. Nathan Curtis earned his Master of Science in Marriage, Family and Child Therapy from the University of Phoenix. Likewise, he diligently served as a member of the United States Navy for ten years. In his capacity as a Police Officer, Federal Officer, and Fugitive from Justice tracker he routinely responded to calls of domestic altercations, traffic violations, larceny and disruptive conduct, to name a few. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Nathan Curtis cultivated and lauded reputation throughout his community for his tenacity and concern for his well-being of the public. Nathan Curtis was inducted into the Marquis who's who of the United States. Despite his past traumatic experiences, Mr. Curtis attributes his accomplishments to his perseverance and determination. Nathan's lifelong goal is to help the poor by serving the poor population through shelters, housing, grants and opening a non-profit agency. Nathan wants to help those transiting out of the prison system a way to reenter into society. Providing education in what people want, providing people an avenue in meeting them right where they are with counseling, long term health care, case management to follow up with their lives. Nathan wants to pursue a career in running for a political office and obtaining a Ph.D. in Ministry.
Nathan has been married to Rosalina for 16 years together they have 4 children: Kayla 14, Jonathan 29, Christopher 28, and Savannah 26. Rosalina and Nathan also have 7 grandchildren. Faith, who went to be home with the Lord 4 days after being born in March of 2022, Oliver 4 months old, Luke 5 years old, Aiyana 9, Reyes 1, Josiah 2, and Destiny 10.
What Can I Do About it: Why Not Try Jesus? is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4122-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-can-i-do-about-it/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-can-i-do-about-it-why-not-try-jesus/
