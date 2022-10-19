Westville, IL Author Publishes Book for Pre-Teens
October 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAJ and Junior, a new book by Betty R. Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
AJ and Junior can't get along. These seventh graders can't stop fighting over whose mother cooks the best collard greens and fried okra. When their principal stops suspending them and tries a new tactic, he hopes getting them to work together will solve their problems. Instead, it leads them on a journey that could destroy the school.
In this story, two boys from different cultures - AJ, a Black American, and Junior, a White American - become friends, and they set out to solve a school-wide problem even the adults couldn't come together to resolve.
About the Author
Betty R. Anderson is a retired teacher with a degree in elementary education and a master's in guidance and counseling. She worked thirteen years as a preschool teacher, thirteen years as a special education aide in public school, nineteen years as an elementary teacher, and eight years as a Homebound teacher for a boy with cancer.
This is Anderson's fourth published book. Her others are Reaching for the Beauty and Facts of Life: A Book of Poetry; a book of short stories, Last Chance; and a children's picture book, Nero the Proud Tiger. Anderson loves reading to children, singing her poems, helping people, and sharing what she cooks. With her husband William, she has four grown children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
AJ and Junior is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7321-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/aj-and-junior/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/aj-and-junior/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
