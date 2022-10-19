Tarpon Springs, FL Author Publishes Reflection Journal
October 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf You Can Live With Yourself, You Can Live With the World, a new book by Michael D. Agase, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Help yourself improve and reflect on your day or week with these 52 quotes and questions the author has provided. This journal will help you reflect on the good things you have done in your life and maybe look more into your life and what aspects are most important to you. At the end you will have reflections that you can look back at to put your life into a little perspective.
If You Can Live With Yourself, You Can Live With the World is a 106-page spiralbound with a retail price of $19.95 (eBook $14.95). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7043-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/if-you-can-live-with-yourself-you-can-live-with-the-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/if-you-can-live-with-yourself-you-can-live-with-the-world/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
