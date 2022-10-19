Columbus, Ohio Author Publishes Novel
October 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSquare, a new book by P. Randolph, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Square introduces us to a good, faithful man who works too much while his family falls apart, his wife cheats, and his health declines. Everyone sees his value and he understands time when his health is in question.
This story is an entertaining and educational tale of what can happen if you don't take the time and pay attention. If you don't take the time to say who you are and what you care about, what you value, what you work on, what you work for, and pay attention to your life and enjoy it, it has not been fulfilled.
About the Author
P. Randolph currently lives in Columbus, Ohio.
Square is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3489-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/square/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/square/
