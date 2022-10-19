Key Largo, FL Author Publishes Biography
October 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStory of Borneo Princess and Hurricane Irma, a new book by John Lincoln, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After creating a successful and innovative subsea pipeline company, John Lincoln needed something new to keep him busy, so he decided to pursue another dream he'd always had-to design a catamaran motor sailor.
Borneo, Indonesia would be the place. He had many employees there, spent his downtime in the area, could build for a fraction of the cost as elsewhere, and had connections to friendly firms that were good at constructing steel barges. The reader will follow Lincoln and his son as they do a few sketches and get a quote. Working part time on it when they had few other obligations, it took seven years to complete, and with the latest in marine navigation systems, they sailed to Singapore over two weeks. Once there, the catamaran was loaded on a freighter and transported over five months to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where it shocked the world.
After her construction and travels, her ups and downs, her mechanical struggles, learn her fate as she faces her fiercest obstacle in Story of Borneo Princess and Hurricane Irma.
About the Author
John Lincoln was a keen scuba diver and spear fisherman. He obtained a degree in Ocean Engineering in 1974 and worked for other companies in Nova Scotia, Louisiana, Texas, and Australia as a designer and manager of offshore oil and gas and steam power plant facilities. Lincoln started his own businesses in 1994: Lincoln Consulting and OES (Ocean Engineering Systems.) OES through innovation became the world's largest and most prolific subsea pipeline trenching company http://www.oes.net.au/. In 2007, OES expanded into alternate energy systems for automobiles and in 2009, the company started designing and building innovative catamaran motor sailing vessels.
Story of Borneo Princess and Hurricane Irma is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7052-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/story-of-borneo-princess-and-hurricane-irma/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/story-of-borneo-princess-and-hurricane-irma/
