Vacaville, CA Author Publishes Essay Collection
October 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRenaissance 2020: The Codex, a new book by B. Teesel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Renaissance 2020: The Codex is a series of essays geared toward problem-solving. While it may be impossible to have all the right answers, through logic and deductive and inductive reasoning, we may find the wisdom to not only survive in this world, but to live a good life.
Renaissance 2020: The Codex is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7159-5 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/renaissance-2020/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/renaissance-2020-the-codex/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us