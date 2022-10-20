Maple Shade, NJ Author Publishes Coloring Book
Young at Heart: Senior Citizen Coloring Book, a new book by Mike Geden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being a veteran and senior citizen himself, Mike Geden set out to create a coloring book for those just like him. Broken into three sections, couples, group activities for a nursing home, and down at the shore, Geden's coloring and activity book is a way for those in the later years of their lives to find some calming peace through coloring and fun and exciting activities to participate in with their friends and family.
About the Author
Mike Geden of Maple Shade, New Jersey, is a disabled veteran of the Air Force and a senior citizen. He joined the Air Force after high school in 1966 and was stationed in Vietnam in 1967 and later at McGuire AFB, where he created a scrapbook for a base competition. He worked in a nursing home for 25 years in Camden County, New Jersey.
Young at Heart: Senior Citizen Coloring Book is a 56-page spiralbound with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7197-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/young-at-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/young-at-heart-seniors-coloring-book/
