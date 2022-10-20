Hattiesburg, MS Author Publishes Science and Religious Compendium
October 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Origin and Nature of Mind: A Complex Understanding from Direct Observations, a new book by Leonard Wilson, Jr. M. ED, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Origin and Nature of Mind: A Complex Understanding from Direct Observations explores the nature of the human mind from both a scientific and a biblical perspective. Delving beyond the wrongful assumption that mind equals brain alone, Leonard Wilson, Jr., M. ED., examines the mind's connection with the body's vestibule and nervous system.
Through a greater understanding of the human mind, Wilson hopes to better the human condition, easing the weight of mental illness on those afflicted and their loved ones.
About the Author
A psychologist and general scientist, Leonard Wilson, Jr., M. ED., has a long and successful career in the field of scientific research, and it is ongoing. His interest in the human condition began at the age of four while participating in Sunday School Classes. His confidence was greatly increased after successful experiments, including the groundbreaking research with the prepubescent physiology.
While doing research he has worked in the fields of education at every level, mental health, and nearly twenty years in the penal system. His work hasn't gone without recognition, being featured and acknowledged in such places as the New York Academy of Sciences, the New England Journal of Medicine, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and more.
The Origin and Nature of Mind: A Complex Understanding from Direct Observations is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardbound $21.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4320-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-origin-and-nature-of-mind/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-origin-and-nature-of-mind-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us