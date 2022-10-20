Burbank, CA Author Publishes Historical Romance Novel
October 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEleven: A hell on earth love story 9/11, a new book by Anahit Khach, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The emotions of the terrorist attacks still resonate today with many Americans. The tragic events of 9/11 live on forever and some who were there have never emotionally recovered from it.
Those moments are the basis of the book Eleven, an intriguing tale of romance, greed, sex, terror, and kidnapping.
Eleven is the story of a successful business executive and her crooked boss who got caught up in the dangers of his endeavors, an aspiring figure skater, terrorists on American soil, and other intriguing characters based around the 9/11 attack and its aftermath.
The fictional account provides a dramatic portrayal of what it might have been like when the planes hit the twin towers, the last moments of the office workers in the buildings, the fairy tale survival of a key character and how it affected her life and the lives of those around her for years after the incident.
Eleven: A hell on earth love story 9/11 is a 564-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7053-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eleven-a-hell-on-earth-love-story-9-11/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/eleven/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us