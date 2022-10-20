Lake Forest, IL Author Publishes Mystery Novel
October 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Death at the Potawatomi Club, a new book by Stephen Timbers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On a quiet morning at the prestigious Potawatomi Club, Charlie Bailey arrives for his weekly game of golf. After entering the empty locker room, the last thing Bailey expects to find is his family friend Scottie Bradshaw, feckless son of a prominent family, face down in the locker room pool. Scottie's death is ruled an accident-he was a heavy drinker, after all-but Bailey isn't satisfied with the police's ruling, and decides to do some investigating of his own. Little does he know that his snooping is putting him-and those he loves most-directly in the crosshairs.
Some fans on Amazon had this to say:
"The mystery kept me anxious waiting for more all the time."
"The climax to the resolution of this murder mystery and thriller will keep readers intrigued as the race through this page turner."
"It reads like a book whose author really enjoyed what he was doing."
About the Author
Stephen Timbers graduated from Yale and Harvard and had a successful career as an executive in the financial services industry, in addition to serving on several corporate and non-for-profit boards of directors. He and his wife have one son. They reside in Hobe Sound, Florida.
For more information check out the authors website at https://www.stephentimbers.com/home#latestbook
A Death at the Potawatomi Club is a 408-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7223-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-death-at-the-potawatomi-club/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-death-at-the-potawatomi-club-pb/
