San Diego, CA Author Publishes Book about Consciousness
October 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCodes of Consciousness, a new book by Chaplain Angelica Grant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Here is where the structure of life, is broken, to form a new existence, without judgment or attachment, where it doesn't matter what culture or religion you are, and where you have to unlearn in order to access to your higher self-power, to become one with the universe of Consciousness. This book is loaded with Codes of Consciousness, which will help you to wake up; you cannot see this with the naked eyes, because they are made of energy, magic, and poetry.
"I'm polishing myself and bringing out the true shine, the cosmic diamond that dwells within me."
About the Author
Chaplain Angelica Grant is a nature and animal lover, and the earth, planets, and stars fascinate her. She is able to work in environments others cannot, such as hospice and emergency rooms. Grant enjoys playing like a child, horses, and working out. Her love of writing began with poetry when she was nine years old.
Codes of Consciousness is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7035-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/codes-of-consciousness/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/codes-of-consciousness/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
