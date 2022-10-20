International Lawyers Network Shortlisted as Global Network of the Year by "The Lawyer"

The International Lawyers Network has been shortlisted as Global Network of the Year by "The Lawyer" European Awards 2022. The winners of this category will be announced at The Lawyer European Awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday 29st November 2022 at the Hilton London Bankside.The Lawyer European Awards was established as a first-of-its-kind initiative to reward and celebrate excellence across the European legal market. The ILN won this award in 2021 for the first time. At that time, the judges said, "Great focus on diversity, budget planning, and cross-border collaboration," as well as "Admire the self-awareness leading to a governance restructure. Has responded well to the pandemic and its 'success' rates speak for themselves."Executive Director, Lindsay Griffiths said, "We are so honored to be recognised by The Lawyer again in 2022 as a finalist for Global Law Firm Network of the Year. It is a true testament to the hard work of our Executive Committee, Board, and membership, who continue to focus on the goals of the Network, and the strength of the firms' relationships."In addition, ILN member firm, TGS Baltic, is shortlisted for Law Firm of the Year: Northern Europe. Griffiths added, "We are proud to see TGS Baltic shortlisted in this category, which is a well-deserved honor for the firm."About the ILNThe ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016 and 2017, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.