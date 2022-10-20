Fort Wayne, IN Author Publishes Personal Medical Recovery Guide
October 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Will for the Living, a new book by Michelle Pranger COTA, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Will for the Living is a comprehensive, personalized guide that allows you and your loved ones to have more knowledge about your medical needs in the unfortunate case that the need arises. Recovery is not a "one size fits all" process. With the information in this guide, you and your loved ones will feel more prepared and in control of the recovery process, having written accounts of what your loved ones prefer regarding bedtime routine, food, hygiene, and so much more.
About the Author
Michelle Pranger COTA has been a treating occupational therapy assistant for the past fifteen years. She has worked in various settings including long-term care, home health and an institution that focused on primarily traumatic brain injury patients. She has an associate degree in OTA and is also a certified massage therapist. She resides in Indiana with her husband of 24 years.
A Will for the Living is a 102-page spiralbound with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7093-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-will-for-the-living/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-will-for-the-living/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
