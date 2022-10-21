Casper, WY Author Publishes Must-Read Suspense Novel
October 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRaptor's Kiss, a new book by Lois Jaye, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Savanna Mills has a secret she's learned she can't share. With anyone. Mainly because no one believes what she's telling them. She's a murderer. Okay, maybe it is only in her nightmares, but people are still very dead. She thinks she's found a place, a modest city in the middle of the least populous state in the USA, where she's relatively safe from the nightmares and finally settled and happy.
With such an ugly secret buried deep inside, she realizes that the dream of marriage and a family are not in her future but she has a good friend, Lacey Billings, a job she loves, and a blog that has become surprisingly lucrative so, all in all, she's content. Until she literally runs into Bowie Whitehawk at a concert at a local venue. Suddenly, the old dreams, unwanted and unexpected, start turning her world upside down.
That, however, is the least of her concerns as a new nightmare strikes, repeatedly, like a serial horror show. When she begins to understand that her unique psychic abilities have zeroed in on a serial killer who is stalking a local high school girl, Savanna knows she has to try to save the girl. With little to go on and no one to turn to, she plots to foil the killer's plan and finds herself caught in her own trap.
It's a race against time to save both herself and the girl from the sadistic clutches of a psychopath.
About the Author
Lois Jaye was born and raised in Wyoming and loves creating stories that highlight her state. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother, and although her interests are varied and have included sewing and cake decorating, her first love has always been writing.
Raptor's Kiss is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-901-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/raptors-kiss/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/raptors-kiss/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us