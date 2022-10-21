Lincoln, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Adventure With SMOOCHIE, a new book by Judy Bond, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Smoochie is a young orca whale who dreams of doing great things. One day, she's captured and put in an aquarium! Smoochie is sad to be separated from her mommy, but eventually learns to enjoy her new life. One day she hears about whales beaching themselves on a beach nearby. Smoochie knows she must escape the aquarium to warn her mommy and the other whales!
About the Author
Judy Bond is a senior who spent over 20 years working with small children before retiring. She enjoys paper crafting, reading, and watching movies.
Bond and her husband have been married for 59 years. Together, they have 3 married children and six grandchildren. Judy loves being a grandma!
An Adventure With SMOOCHIE is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4116-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/an-adventure-with-smoochie/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-adventure-with-smoochie/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
