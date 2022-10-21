Houston, TX Author Publishes Fiction Novel
Judgement, a new book by Amy L. Morgan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are wildfires and droughts out West. Flooding in the Southeast. Tornadoes, earthquakes, and tsunamis all over the world. It feels like we're living through a documentary on climate change or a bad meme. But what if it is the end of times? What if Humankind has gone too far?
In Judgement, Percy lives a fairly uncomplicated life. She keeps to herself, and she keeps her wine drinking to the weekends-mostly. She avoids relationships because they're complicated. Her childhood haunts her dreams, but when a tall, good-looking teacher starts at her school, all the crazy storms and her memories converge. Unfortunately, man has royally messed everything up. Can Percy and a few select others change the outcome? Judgement is the first novel in a trilogy. Sentencing and Penance will follow.
About the Author
Amy L. Morgan was a book editor for years. She left the corporate world to pursue another love of hers, beauty and hair. Currently, as a successful hairdresser, Amy hears all sorts of stories and has developed what (she thinks) is an uncanny sense for truth and the human condition. Using both her degree in Writing and her interactions with people from all walks of life, she poured her findings into her fantasy novels. An avid animal rescuer, Amy lives in Houston with her amazing husband and an undisclosed number of dogs.
Judgement is a 304-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7376-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/judgement/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/judgement/
