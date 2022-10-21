DevHub.com will be attending the Location Based Marketing Association's Retail Loco conference in Atlanta
October 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRetail Loco by the Location Based Marketing Association is one of the most exclusive conferences for location based digital marketers. Held on Oct 26th, 27th the LBMA conference in Atlanta is where decision makers, digital marketers and thought leaders share multi-location marketing strategies from the world's leading brands. This two day event with over 250+ attendees will feature speakers exploring strategies for location based marketing over the course of a customer's day – from connected homes, cars and workplaces to connected stores, restaurants, sports, travel and hospitality venues – and will include discussions on mobile payments, AR/VR, indoor location and more. It's about delivering the right media, at the right moment.
DevHub.com will be presenting the Digital to In-Store Customer Journey; learnings from launching 235+ brands. If you are in the Atlanta area or you are a current or future DevHub customer and would like to attend - get a hold of your dedicated DevHub lead to grant you access to this great learning opportunity and to network with industry peers.
DevHub, Do extraordinary.
Today's CMOs, CPOs, marketers and website managers are transforming their organizations at a greater pace. Success depends on innovation, great partnerships and resiliency against the changing landscape of consumer behavior.
We at DevHub have always been at the forefront of multi-location digital marketing presence for leading brands. Innovating ahead of Google updates, ADA, GDPR, security, SEO standards and more. This allows our customers and partners to confidently deploy local presence to the world's most recognizable brands in confidence.
With more than 15 years of experience in location focused digital marketing, 235+ brands deployed and over 2 million sites launched, DevHub has collaborated with leading marketing technology companies and across industry verticals, building a deep competitive knowledge base that helps brands win for the long haul.
Visit us at LBMA's Retail Loco event in Atlanta, Georgia - October 26th to October 27th, 2022. Sign up at Retail Loco use promo code DEVHUB20 for 20% off conference access.
Contact Information
DevHub
DevHub.com
2064414399
Contact Us
DevHub
DevHub.com
2064414399
Contact Us