Riverside, PA Author Publishes History Novel
October 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News80 Years After the Second World War: U.S. Courts and Prisons was written with the intention to educate business individuals who travel internationally into the United States on the law practices within the country. Understanding the law is a crucial element to living in the States. Iskander walks the reader through the nuances of these laws to help them understand the effects they have on them directly.
About the Author
Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander enjoys building churches and partaking in church activities. He is an avid fan of all thing sports.
80 Years After the Second World War: U.S. Courts and Prisons is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $83.00 (eBook $78.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4294-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war-u-s-courts-and-prisons/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war-u-s-courts-and-prisons/
