Rock Island, IL Author Publishes Biography
October 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere in the World Are Dick & Mary?, a new book by Dick Fislar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Over the years, Dick and Mary have traveled to all fifty states and over 130 countries and six continents. This book recounts some of their exciting, funny, and breath-taking adventures. Seeing the world from cruise ships, airplanes, motor coaches, and even evacuation helicopters, Dick and Mary know that travel is about more than just the destinations. It's about the unique experiences you have along the way.
Where in the World Are Dick & Mary? is a 332-page hardcover with a retail price of $49.00 (eBook $44.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7176-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/where-in-the-world-are-dick-mary/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/where-in-the-world-are-dick-mary/
