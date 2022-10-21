Somerset, WI Author Publishes Memoir of a Corrections Officer
October 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCorrections Corrupt: A True Reflection of Nearly 20 Years as a Corrections Officer, a new book by Craig P. Wallin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For nearly twenty years, Craig P. Wallin has worked in an adult male correctional institution. Corrections Corrupt goes inside and provides a true and accurate depiction of the reality for corrections officers and inmates. Wallin's stories, while ranging from tragic to frightening to small moments of humor, are meant to inform the public on the truth behind bars and in the boardrooms as well as provide education for others seeking to enter this line of work as to what mental and physical struggles they will face with each day.
About the Author
Craig P. Wallin enjoys music, law, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.
Corrections Corrupt: A True Reflection of Nearly 20 Years as a Corrections Officer is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7305-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/corrections-corrupt/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/corrections-corrupt/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us