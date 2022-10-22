Elizabethtown, KY Author Publishes Mystery Novel
October 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lost Soul, a new book by Diane R.J. Bibbins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At the start, there is light and beauty and wonder, but as evil, abuse, and hatred affect and infect, a destructive disease is born, carried, and possibly passed on, reaching out over decades to affect and infect the lives of others. The Lost Soul unfolds its secrets as a family struggles to discover the fate of their missing daughter. Who is the dead man in her home? Who is lying? And what has become of Tycie Spaulding and, more importantly, why?
Diane R.J. Bibbins retired from the United States Army after twenty-one years of serving the country. During her time with the Army, she was afforded the opportunity to work with leading-edge technology as the Army developed and fielded its first worldwide web-based enlistment system. Her responsibilities ranged from screen design and functionality, to giving technical presentations to civilian groups, to developing and conducting training for the Army recruiters nationwide. After retirement from the Army, she continued working for the Army as a civilian employee. Her true passion has always been helping others with her time and resources; she is focused on getting groceries and other items to needy families in the local area. She currently resides in Kentucky, not far from Fort Knox. She enjoys reading, writing, photography, chess, graphic design, art, and old black and white movies.
The Lost Soul is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7230-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-lost-soul/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lost-soul-lust-lies-sex-kidnapping-rape-robbery-incest-child-molestation-and-murder/
