Canton, OH Author Publishes Spirituality Book
October 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRevelation, a new book by Ralph E. Belknap, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Discover how God sees the church and the world as it relates to how a believer has seen it evolve throughout the years, for better or worse, in Revelation: Unveiling of End Times.
An unabashed discussion revealing the truth of what's going to happen to those who say no to God and say yes to the Antichrist, Ralph E. Belknap provides information that will wake people up or keep their hearts closed.
In the end, will you be left behind when the Rapture comes, or will you be saved? The choice is yours.
About the Author
Ralph E. Belknap has lived in Canton, Ohio, for 44 years. He graduated from Canton "McKinley" High School in 1977, before serving three years in the Navy and going on to receive his associate degree in Bible Theology. He is now attending I.C.B.T.in Semmes, Al., for his BA in Bible Theology.
In his spare time, he enjoys woodworking, fishing, and the outdoors. His favorite verses in God's Word are Romans 10:9-10; John 14:6; and Romans 12:2.
Revelation is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (harbound $24.00, eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7187-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/revelation-unveiling-of-end-times/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/revelation-unveiling-of-end-times-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
