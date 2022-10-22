Wellsburg, WV Author Publishes Novel
October 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCurse of the Wizard, a new book by Ken Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Curse of the Wizard is about a long-forgotten evil returning to the world and the group of adventurers that are brought together to try and resist it. With plenty of adventure and fantasy along with a compelling story, readers will be drawn in and rewarded with an exciting tale.
About the Author
Ken Davis is a single father whose passion is telling exciting stories.
Curse of the Wizard is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7071-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/curse-of-the-wizard/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/curse-of-the-wizard/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us