Deep Run, NC Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPatricia 'Warrior Queen of Africa!' Book Three: The Warrior Queen Meets the Warrior Princess!, a new book by Marnee Patricia Banks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this, the third book of the Warrior Queen of Africa series, The Goddess Greek Barb Athena is still briefing the legends of Xena the Warrior Princess, and Gabrielle the Battling Bard of Poteidea in the "Great Hall of Records," viewing room in Heaven. Athena is almost done briefing them and very soon they will return to Earth once again in the service of Heavenly Father to aid the great Goddess Athena for the greater good of all of mankind!
Many wonderful things happen between these covers, three legendary women find their "soul mates!" The Warrior Queen meets her sister for the very first time, and another family member that's been waiting a very long time to meet her! An old and very beloved friend returns from the great beyond tool. So buckle your seatbelts and hang-on you are in for the ride of your life!
Patricia 'Warrior Queen of Africa!' Book Three: The Warrior Queen Meets the Warrior Princess! is a 498-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7080-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/patricia-warrior-queen-of-africa-book-three-the-warrior-queen-meets-the-warrior-princess/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/patricia-warrior-queen-of-africa-book-three-the-warrior-queen-meets-the-warrior-princess-readers-report/
