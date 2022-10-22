Rockingham, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSam, the Knick-Knack Man, a new book by Naoma Root Clague, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the story of Sam the knick-knack man as he is sent on a journey into town by his mother to give his aunts some knick-knacks. On his way, he will meet many different people and creatures and see many amazing things. Follow Sam on his adventure!
About the Author
Naoma Root Clague was born in the panhandle of Oklahoma in 1925 and later migrated west with her family during the Dust Bowl. She was a teacher for 18 years then became a children's school librarian for 12 years. In her free time, she also established a shelter for at-risk families. Now at age 95, Naoma enjoys reading and writing, and doing as little arithmetic as possible.
Sam, the Knick-Knack Man is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4237-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sam-the-knick-knack-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sam-the-knick-knack-man/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
