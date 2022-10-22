Rockwood, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
October 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMeet Iris, a new book by Connie Massingill, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Iris is an Irish potato. Her family has regular plans for their life. Iris is different! She is glorious! She is not ordinary. She is not plain. Iris is exceptional! Iris wants to live out loud. She wants color! No butter, sour cream, or chives for her. A hilarious outlook for those who wish to be astounding, amazing, extraordinary! In today's world, you are allowed to be different & to shine! Be bold, be beautiful, be you!
About the Author
Connie Childs Massingill is a children's book writer. She has always loved & worked with children. Mrs. Massingill lives in the rolling hills of east Tennessee with her husband. She has three adult children and two grandchildren. When not working with children or writing, Connie enjoys outdoor activities, planting, hiking, and gardening. She loves boating and fishing with her mama and husband on the Watts Bar lake. When not playing with her grandchildren or writing, you can find her with a book. Reading books and writing are her passions.
Meet Iris is a 36-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-555-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/meet-iris/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/meet-iris/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
