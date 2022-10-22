Tulsa, OK Author Publishes Poetry Collection
Days Gone By, a new book by Paul S. Hickman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The former president's visit to Tulsa woke up a great many Americans from different cultures of the historical ill-fated event that many had never heard of before. One person who did not need educating about the event was Paul S. Hickman. He was taught his Negro history in his all-African school system until 1970 in Oklahoma, and his African teachers made sure that he was aware of his history.
In Days Gone By, Paul's poems provide the reader some words to process in a manner that helps to plow through the daily chores of yesteryear until today, reflecting on the days gone by, in particular what was taken for granted. The poems are rich in historical events of his life and are spiritually titillating.
About the Author
Born and raised in Tallahassee, Oklahoma, a small African American township, Paul served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years, rising from enlisted (E-6) in the rank to retire as a Regular Major. During his military career time, he earned four degrees: an ED.S. from Vanderbilt University, an EMAM from Claremont Graduate University, a MPA from Golden Gate University, and a BA from the University of Laverne. In addition, he chaired an African/Black History Celebration in the UK with the Metropolitan Kallistros Ware (then Founder & Senior Priest of the House of St. Gregory and St. Macrina Orthodox Church in Oxford, UK) with the University of Oxford in attendance. He co-chaired an African/Black History Celebration in Athens, Greece, with the Ambassador and the Cultural Attaché (at the keynote speaker) in attendance.
Days Gone By is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7149-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/days-gone-by/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/days-gone-by-a-special-collection-of-spiritual-social-and-emotional-poems/
