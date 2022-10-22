Oklahoma City, OK Author Publishes Novel
Ascella follows the story of Will Ascella whose life becomes a mess. With the advent of a family trait, his wings, he soon learns that the government is after him and he's forced to live through things any normal kid his age wouldn't. Ascella takes a dry humor approach to friendships, hardships, and everyday struggles.
About the Author
Micah Chandler has lived in Oklahoma all her life and is currently a college student at the University of Central Oklahoma. She has been writing stories since elementary school and knew from a young age that she wanted to be a storyteller. Chandler dabbles in art, such as sketching and acrylic painting, and has a pet bearded dragon that goes everywhere with her.
Chandler originally wrote the first chapter of Ascella in the eighth grade and was inspired when running out of original books to read herself.
Ascella is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-289-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ascella/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ascella/
