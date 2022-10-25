Fort Morgan, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
October 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPeanut the Elephant, a new book by Victoria Rose Peña, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Peanut the Elephant is about a baby elephant who loves to be with his friends. One day he's playing and gets lost; there is a big storm and he is by the water and it sweeps him away from his home.
Peanut the Elephant teaches us that kids can trust and meet new friends who can help them with anything. It is about helping each other out, even if you don't know who they are. It shows that any person can be scared if they get lost or see someone who needs help.
About the Author
Victoria Rose Peña used to volunteer at a food bank and felt good helping people. She loves to write and has always loved poetry. Her favorite thing to do is paint and draw; it helps her relieve stress and worry. She always was in Special ED classes and it always made her feel like she was different than the other kids, and she was. She was better in certain classes like English Literature, and knowing that she was good at something that not a lot of people could say they were made her feel special. English was always her favorite subject in school and she loved reading new books. English class was always her escape to learn new words and finding new things about herself. Victoria loves mystery books and learning about different kinds of English that are used.
Peanut the Elephant is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4209-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/peanut-the-elephant/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/peanut-the-elephant/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us