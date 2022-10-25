Irvington, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
October 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Pandemic Party, a new book by Dr. Elizabeth Uchegbu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dee can't wait for her 5th birthday party, which she plans to celebrate in school with her classmates. But a pandemic sweeps across the country and forces schools to close. Dee is now worried that she might have to wait for another year to celebrate her dream birthday party.
A Pandemic Party is told from a child's perspective. While portraying the importance of friendship, this story teaches that problems can sometimes be a challenge or a reason to be innovative.
About the Author
Dr. Elizabeth Uchegbu has been a preschool teacher for over eighteen years. In 2020 she was honored with the teacher of the year award at the Head Start program where she currently works. As a practicing artist, she provides art experiences for preschool children in her community and participates in art exhibitions in the Newark, New Jersey area. Dr. Uchegbu created a YouTube channel where she reads stories to children. Her hobbies include painting, gardening, and teaching English to young learners in China. Though she currently speaks three Nigerian languages, Dr. Uchegbu is also working towards speaking fluent Chinese Mandarin. She is married with two daughters. In 2020, she graduated from Walden University with a Ph.D. in Early Childhood Education, specializing in supervision and advocacy. She received her Master's in Early Childhood Education from New Jersey City University in 2006 and is a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success.
A Pandemic Party is a 60-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-766-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-pandemic-party/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-pandemic-party/
