Avon Lake, OH Author Publishes Affirmation Journal
October 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRise: An Affirmation Journal from Your Higher Self, a new book by Sacred Space Studios LLC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Each spiritual journey begins with one step; one choice to become the most authentic version of oneself. This process is not possible without reflection on the life events and people who have helped us become who we are today. With gratitude, the author reflects on her own experiences through imagery and forms positive affirmations to guide the course for her future. She walks with the reader in his or her life journey, encouraging growth and healing. The journal leaves room for the unique reflection process of the reader.
About the Author
Christine Seeholzer grew up in the village of Ottawa Hills, Ohio. She attended Bowling Green State University for Fine Art and University of Toledo for Art Education. After college, she relocated to the Columbus area, where she began working in the behavioral health field for children, obtaining her first teaching position as a special educator.
Now living in the Cleveland area, Seeholzer and her husband have built a family with three children. After relocating, she began feeding her creative side by exploring a photography business and a fine art business. For a period of time, she was an art teacher for Cleveland Municipal Schools. Now she works at St. Paul Lutheran Westlake, where she mentors students in their relationship with Christ as well as their creative side.
Seeholzer takes pride in building a comforting home base for her family to return to after chasing their passions. She enjoys listening to music, painting, and learning how to have an intimate relationship with her Creator through spiritual exercises and practices.
Rise: An Affirmation Journal from Your Higher Self is a 36-page hardbound with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7145-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rise/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rise-an-affirmation-journal-from-your-higher-self/
