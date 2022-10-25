Newark, NJ Author Publishes Personal Philosophy Book
October 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOnly the Real Will Heal, a new book by Andrew Bodison, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Andrew Bodison's vision is to help those who don't have the knowledge or the strength to get through most situations in their life, which may hold them back. Expect no beating around the bush with straight-to-the-point advice. Bodison intends to answer the questions most of us are afraid to ask. Bodison is here as truthfully and as humbly as he can be to give you those answers as real and as hard as they may be to hear, despite how it may make you feel. Bodison's goal is to help you heal yourself to become a better you. Trust in Bodison's philosophy to help build a comfortable atmosphere within yourself.
Only the Real Will Heal is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-436-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/only-the-real-will-heal/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/only-the-real-will-heal/
