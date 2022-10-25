Greensboro, NC Author Publishes Book for Young People Interested in Nature
October 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Rock in God's Sky: Motivational Book For Young Scholars That Combines Faith, Astronomy & Nature, a new book by Gary Anthony Tillman, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Rock In God's Sky is a motivational book for young scholars that explores nature and astronomy. The book is meant to inspire as it paints an overview of nature from a spiritual perspective.
About the Author
Gary Anthony Tillman received his Master's of Science degree in Human Services. His purpose is to use his writing to inform, influence, and inspire. Please visit www.garyanthonytillman.com.
A Rock in God's Sky: Motivational Book For Young Scholars That Combines Faith, Astronomy & Nature is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-921-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-rock-in-gods-sky/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-rock-in-gods-sky-motivational-book-for-young-scholars-that-combines-faith-astronomy-nature/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
