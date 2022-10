Greensboro, NC Author Publishes Book for Young People Interested in Nature

A Rock in God's Sky: Motivational Book For Young Scholars That Combines Faith, Astronomy & Nature, a new book by Gary Anthony Tillman, has been released by RoseDog Books.A Rock In God's Sky is a motivational book for young scholars that explores nature and astronomy. The book is meant to inspire as it paints an overview of nature from a spiritual perspective.About the AuthorGary Anthony Tillman received his Master's of Science degree in Human Services. His purpose is to use his writing to inform, influence, and inspire. Please visit www.garyanthonytillman.com. A Rock in God's Sky: Motivational Book For Young Scholars That Combines Faith, Astronomy & Nature is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-921-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-rock-in-gods-sky/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-rock-in-gods-sky-motivational-book-for-young-scholars-that-combines-faith-astronomy-nature/