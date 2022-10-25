Portsmouth, OH Author Publishes Fiction Story of Life
October 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJourney to Thanks, a new book by Patty Ratliff, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the story of Samuel and Sara, along with a few of their friends, this good-natured tale shows how much love, faith, and hopefulness can do for a family. With challenges, such as unwanted marriages and trouble having children, the story of Samuel and Sara prove that if we trust in the Lord, He will help anyone through any difficult time.
About the Author
Patty Ratliff is a pastor's wife and has been involved in the church for most of her life. She has worked with youth, women, children, and primetime ministry, anything that she felt was required of her. Ratliff's favorite things to do are write and to help others.
Journey to Thanks is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7336-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/journey-to-thanks/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/journey-to-thanks/
