Lander, WY Author Publishes Children's Book
October 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News4 Children's Stories, a new book by Nanette Langston Meredith, has been released by RoseDog Books.
4 Children's Stories: A Robins Egg, Who Stole my Sweater?, Where do all the Balloons go?, & The Owl and Moon: A Creation Story is a collection of four short stories for children, with colorful illustrations to go along with the story lines.
4 Children's Stories is a 42-page hardbound with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-857-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/4-childrens-stories/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/4-childrens-stories-a-robins-egg-who-stole-my-sweater-where-do-all-the-balloons-go-the-owl-and-moon-a-creation-story/
Contact Information
