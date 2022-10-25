Lake City, SC Authors Publish Memoir of an Accident Survivor
October 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Day My Life Changed: An Accident Survivor, a new book by Linda Crosby featuring Roy Crosby, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The moving true story of Linda Crosby, an accident survivor who was left permanently and totally disabled, and Roy Crosby, her devoted husband and caregiver, The Day My Life Changed: (An Accident Survivor) offers a glimpse into the lives of an everyday couple whose love endured and thrived, even in the most impossible odds.
Crosby's memoir offers more than just an in-depth look into the life and the daily struggles encountered by someone with disabilities; speaking the truth on every page, she details the transition period from being who she was to becoming who she is, and the heartbreak that can come with acceptance of such momentous adjustments.
But to those navigating life's changing challenges, Crosby also offers a message of hope: that life goes on and is still beautiful, and God is on your side.
About the Author
Linda Crosby is God fearing; a wife, stepmother, sister, an aunt, a friend, and a U.S. Army Veteran; and lover of religious programs, classic black-and-white movies, and biographies of classic movie stars from the Old Hollywood era. A proud country girl, she lives in the South with her husband, Roy, and their furbaby Bella. She is president of the pastor's aide ministry at her church.
The Day My Life Changed: An Accident Survivor is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7480-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-day-my-life-changed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-day-my-life-changed-an-accident-survivor/
