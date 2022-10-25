Monument, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
October 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Perfect Girl Named Mary, a new book by Stacey McAlister, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mary is a girl who considers her life to be society's definition of perfection. So why has she not found happiness?
Originally written over 30 years ago, A Perfect Girl Named Mary's message rings true even today: Instead of trying to be perfect, what might she find when she simply lets her life be?
About the Author
Stacey McAlister is a wife and mother of two girls.
A Perfect Girl Named Mary is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6917-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-perfect-girl-named-mary/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-perfect-girl-named-mary/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
