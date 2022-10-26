Zolfo Springs, FL Author Publishes Book about Humility and Pride
October 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe War Between Humility and Pride, a new book by Jonell Virgile, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jonell Virgile presents the facts of war. Not the war that you may be thinking but the spiritual war between pride and humility. He hopes that this book will help you identify these characteristics within yourself.
About the Author
Jonell Virgile is a Haitian - American and a devoted Christian. He is a graduate of the Universal Technical Institute and is also passionate about creative writing. He enjoys utilizing biblical elements to help convey his message.
The War Between Humility and Pride is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64530-779-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-war-between-humility-and-pride/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-war-between-humility-and-pride/
Contact Information
