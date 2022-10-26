Mesa, AZ Author Publishes Fantasy Adventure Novel
October 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSupernal, a new book by Bethany Bright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the first installment in the Lithidia Chronicles, this fantasy adventure teaches us that where you come from and what you have done does not determine who you are and all the possibilities that you can become. With real world dilemmas caught in a fantasy twist, realistic and relatable characters, Zoe, Lisa, and Marabella, are caught in physical and mental battles. These siblings fight to discover who they are and how to stay connected, despite the changes forced upon them.
About the Author
Bethany Bright is born and raised an Arizonan. No matter how many times she tries to leave the Sonoran Desert, she can't stay away. She currently resides in a tiny apartment in Gilbert with her amazing husband and an imaginary cat. When she isn't creating worlds out of words, she enjoys eating and sleeping.
Supernal is a 350-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7461-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/supernal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/supernal-book-i-the-lithidia-chronicles/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
