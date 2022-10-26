Highland Beach, FL Author Publishes Novel of Golf
October 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Legend of the Cap, a new book by Burt Firtel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Legend of the Cap contains a genesis of events that began more than 160 years ago. It connects professional golfers, amateur golfers, a golf course designer, and the first lady developer of golf courses. The magic of The Legend of the Cap tells the tale of a handful of Scottish golfers and a dozen golf courses, as it grows to millions of golfers at thousands of courses worldwide. The confluence of real people and events are pieces of a puzzle that couldn't have occurred naturally. The story is that a magical cap caused it to happen.
About the Author
At eighty-two years old, this is Burt Firtel's first tale. His memory of telephone numbers and street addresses goes back to childhood. His memory of certain dates led to this story. One-hundred years separates this fantasy's connection of events. What makes this story special to him is about his five grandkids, Noah, Zach, JD, Lily and Max. Burt hopes that long after he's gone, his grandkids will reminisce, "Can you believe Gramps wrote a book?"
The Legend of the Cap is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7473-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-legend-of-the-cap/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-legend-of-the-cap/
